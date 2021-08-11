Spots of oil found at Anapa dolphinarium after spill off Novorossiysk

KRASNODAR, August 11. /TASS/. The Bolshoy Utrish dolphinarium, located in the Russian Black Sea resort of Anapa, has spotted stains of oil in the sea after the oil spill off Novorossiysk, the dolphinarium wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences used satellite imaging to estimate the area of the oil pollution off Novorossiysk at nearly 80 square kilometers.

"An inspection of the sea area revealed oil stains on the water surface. The employees are promptly taking out sorbent booms, which, like a huge sponge, will soak up oil from the water’s surface, preventing it from coming into the cages and harming the animals," the statement said.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told TASS on August 7 that oil was leaked into the Black Sea off Novorossiysk from the Greek-flagged tanker Minerva Symphony as she was being loaded at a terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). A taskforce was set up involving the CPC personnel and equipment.

The CPC clarified that the leak occurred at 16:49 Moscow time, adding that the spill covered an area of about 200 square meters and amounted to about 12 cubic meters of crude.