Girl trying to detonate explosive device at polling station detained in Mariupol

DONETSK, September 27. /TASS/. Law enforcers detained a young woman, who planted an explosive device near a polling station in Mariupol, the Donetsk News Agency said on Tuesday, citing sources in law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The girl planted an improvised explosive device in front of an administrative building housing a polling station and tried to detonate it, but was detained. Her identity has been established.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting ended in the LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and several polling stations in the DPR at 16:00 Moscow Time on September 27. A number of polling stations in the DPR will stay open until 20:00 Moscow Time.