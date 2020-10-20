Helicopter crashes near Russia’s Vologda killing two

VOLOGDA, October 20. /TASS/. A private helicopter crashed in the Vologda Region, killing both the pilot and the passenger, Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional directorate told TASS.

"According to preliminary reports, two people died - the pilot and the passenger," the officials said.

Rescue teams are unable to reach the helicopter, because it drifts on the water.

"It will be clear how many people were onboard as soon as the rescue teams reach the helicopter," the regional directorate said, adding that there are no victims on the ground, because the helicopter fell into the water.

"Two vessels move towards it. As soon as they reach it and hook it, it will become clear, how many people are there," the Ministry said.

On Tuesday, rescuers received a report that a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into the Sukhona River near the settlement of Bobrovskoye. The helicopter belongs to the Aerosoyuz Company.

A pre-investigation inspection has been initiated over the incident. According to preliminary information, a four-seated private helicopter was en route from Vologda to Veliky Ustyug.