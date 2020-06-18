Moscow shooter possessed firearm legally, says National Guard

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The shooter who killed three and committed suicide in Moscow Thursday, possessed his firearm legally in accordance with the law, the National Guard of Russia’s press service told TASS Thursday,
"The man possessed firearm legally. His purchase and storage permit was obtained in accordance with the law of the Russian Federation," the agency said.
Earlier, a law enforcement source told TASS that the shooter had a carrying permit. Another source noted that the man was sentenced in 2017 for pickpocketing. Moscow Prosecutor’s Office pledged to check whether the man’s arms permit was obtained properly.
On Thursday, the man shot a woman, her mother and child in their apartment in Northern Moscow, and committed suicide afterwards. A criminal proceeding was initiated.