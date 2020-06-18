One child, three adults killed in shooting in northern Moscow

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. One child and three adults died in the shooting in an apartment on Priorova Street in northern Moscow, Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate spokeswoman Yulia Ivanova told TASS.

"Two women, one man and one child died in the shooting," she said. According to preliminary investigation, the man committed suicide.

According to Ivanova, the neighbors heard loud claps and called the police.

"They told the police that a roommate came to the woman’s apartment," the spokeswoman said.

According to the law enforcement, the man shot the 26-year old woman, her 4-year old child and her mother, and then committed suicide. According to the preliminary investigation, the man started shooting over a domestic conflict.

Deputy head of the Main investigative Directorate and head of the Forensics Moscow Directorate departed to the scene. A criminal case on charges of murder of two and more people has been initiated.