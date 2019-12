MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Fourteen people were injured in a commuter bus crash in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, a spokesman for the local traffic police told TASS on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the bus with 40 passengers was heading for Dzerzhinsk from Ivanovo when the driver lost control of the vehicle. "The bus went off the road and fell down to its side," the spokemsna said.