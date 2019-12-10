Bomb threats pour into about 60 institutions and public places around Moscow

"About 60 threats about potential bomb blasts in courts, shopping malls, subway stations and educational facilities were reported throughout the day. Most of them were checked and the information failed to be substantiated," the source said.

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Response teams looked into about 60 reports that explosives were planted in establishments, shopping malls and transport facilities around the Russian capital on Tuesday, an emergency source told TASS.

An unknown person reported that explosive devices had been planted at Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo Airports; in the building of the Russian Customs Academy in Lyubertsy outside the capital; the Vegas, Belaya Dacha and Mega shopping malls in the Moscow Region; as well as in the Rio shopping mall in southwestern Moscow, the Russian FSB Academy and at about 30 stations throughout the Moscow subway system.

In addition, the Russian Supreme Court received an anonymous bomb threat. Detectives and canine experts checked the specified buildings and found no explosives there. The bomb threat information turned out to be a false alarm.

Bomb scares were also investigated at 10 district courts and 20 schools in Moscow. The threat failed to be substantiated, so the courts have gone back to business.

A warning of hidden explosives planted at 30 Moscow subway stations was previously reported.

On November 28, a bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow courts, schools, kindergartens and other facilities in the Russian capital, including the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which had three such incidents, but ultimately, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes. A total of about 600 facilities had been inspected. According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine. In most cases, the extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions.