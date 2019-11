MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude has rocked Indonesia early Friday, US Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 168 km to the east of Manado (population around 452,000 people) on the Sulawesi island at the depth of 44 km.

No casualties or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued. On Thursday, a series of earthquakes ranging from 7.2 to 5.5 in magnitude was registered to the east of Manado.