Eleven people killed in dam collapse in Krasnoyarsk region

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Eleven people were killed in the dam collapse in the Krasnoyarsk region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service told TASS on Saturday.

"Eleven people are confirmed dead," the press service said.

Earlier reports said that 10 people were killed, and 15 others remain missing.

A dam at a technological reservoir of a gold mining artel collapsed early on Saturday near the settlement of Schetinkino in the Krasnoyarsk region. Two temporary dormitories were flooded. Around 270 people are currently working on the site. The Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to send rescuers from neighboring regions to the site of the incident to assist in disaster relief efforts.