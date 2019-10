NUR-SULTAN, October 9. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was registered in Kazakhstan's Almaty region at 3:49am local time on Wednesday, the press service of the emergencies services in Almaty region reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 140 km to the south-east of Almaty on the territory of the Kegensky district in Almaty region.

No injuries or damages were reported.