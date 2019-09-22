19 people injured, more than 300 flights cancelled in Japan due to Typhoon Tapah - TV

TOKYO, September 22. /TASS/. At least 19 residents of Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa have been injured in Typhoon Tapah passing in close proximity to the region, the Japanese NHK TV channel reported Sunday.

Japanese airline companies were forced to cancel 302 flights scheduled for today between Okinawa and Japan’s main Island of Honshu. The tropical storm also prompted changes in the airport schedule of the Kyushu Island.

The typhoon brought strong winds to Okinawa, damaging power lines and resulting in power outages. Around 1,800 houses still have no electricity there. Weather forecasts suggest that Tapah will reach Kyushu by today’s evening. Up to 300 mm of precipitation is expected in certain prefectures.

Tapah is the 17th typhoon to form over the Pacific Ocean this year. In early September, Japan was hit by devastating Typhoon Faxai, which killed three people and injured more than 60.