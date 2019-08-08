Three victims of bus accident near Novorossiysk to be transferred to Krasnodar

August 8. / TASS /. Three people injured in the bus accident near Novorossiysk will be transferred to the regional hospital in Krasnodar, the press service of the Krasnodar Region Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"After consulting with the regional medical aviation team, we made the decision to transfer three people to the Krasnodar Region hospital. They will be taken by critical care transport to Krasnodar. After another child is stabilized, he will be taken by the medical helicopter to the regional Children's hospital during the day," the ministry said.

They also added that the number of the victims hospitalized as a result of the accident went up to 44, 13 of which were urgently operated. At the same time, according to the Emergencies Ministry, 42 people were injured because of the accident - 39 bus passengers, a guide, and the drivers of the bus and the passenger car, while the three passengers of the car died as a result. . Later it was reported that 41 people were hospitalized after the accident, including 12 children.

On Wednesday, around 22:20 Moscow time, on the 16th kilometer of the Novorossiysk-Kerch Strait highway, a head-on collision occurred between a Volkswagen Touareg and a Hyundai bus, which caused both vehicles to tumble down the cliff, approximately 30 meters. A criminal investigation has been launched on the grounds of the violation of Article 264, paragraph 5 of the Russian Federation Criminal Code (Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, resulting in the negligent death of one or more people).