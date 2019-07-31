Thirty settlements affected by floods in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region

BLAGOVESCHENSK, July 31. /TASS/. The number of settlements affected by the floods in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region has grown to 30, the local administration said on Wednesday.

On July 25, a state of emergency was declared in the Amur region over floods caused by heavy rains.

"According to latest reports, three more settlements were flooded in the last 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of affected settlements to 30. Floods affected 611 residential houses with 1,308 residents, including 257 children," the administration said.

"A total of 2,363 people were evacuated from the area, including 753 children. A total of 549 people, including 236 children, remain in places of temporary stay. A total of 1,814 people, including 517 children, are staying with relatives," the administration added.

Over 30.5 tonnes of aid have been delivered to the affected areas, including bottled water, bread, canned food, vegetables.