Water level in Iya river in flood-stricken eastern Siberia stops rising — administration

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. The water level in the Iya river in the eastern Siberian Irkutsk region has stopped rising after reaching 11.25 m, local administration said on Wednesday.

"The water level in the Iya river has reached 1,125 cm [11.25 m] as of 6am local time on July 31. Over the last two hours, the water level has not risen," the administration said adding that the critical mark of 7 m has already been long surpassed.

In the last several hours, the water level has been rising more slowly than before, dropping from 8-9 cm to 1 cm every two hours.

The second wave of floods in the town of Tulun started on Sunday, July 28. People have been evacuated from the area. Over 230 residential houses in nine settlements were affected, with 516 residents, including 94 children. Places of temporary stay have been set up, now accommodating 94 people, including 32 children.

The town of Tulun was affected the most in the first wave of floods in the Irkutsk region, when the water level in the Iya river rose to almost 14 m. Nearly 890 residential houses were affected, and 835 people were evacuated from the area. The first wave of floods hit the Irkutsk region at the end of June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 10,900 houses were flooded in 109 settlements, affecting 42,700 people. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and seven others were reported missing.