Gas reserves in underground storage facilities in Europe fall below 45%

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe have fallen below 45%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

As of January 25, withdrawals from UGS facilities reached almost 692 million cubic meters.

The total volume of fuel in UGS facilities now stands at less than 50 billion cubic meters.

Temperatures in Europe are expected to be uneven this week. Relatively warm weather is forecast for the first half of the week after last week's frosts, but temperatures in the region may cool again by the weekend. Wind power's share of EU electricity generation averaged 20% in December 2025 and 19% in January 2026.

The average gas purchase price in Europe in January was $398 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared to $334 in December, amid a cold snap. Prices are at their highest since spring 2025.

By the end of the last season of gas withdrawal from European UGS on March 28, 2025, the storage facilities were 33.57% full. Currently, European underground gas storage facilities are 44.95% full (15.18 percentage points lower than the average for this date over the past five years), compared to 56.2% a year earlier.

Since the start of the heating season on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn approximately 47 billion cubic meters of gas from storage facilities. Net withdrawal (the total level of withdrawal exceeds the volume of injection) reached 42 billion cubic meters.