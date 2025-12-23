Recovery in global diamond market demand expected in 2026 — Yakutia's Governor

YAKUTSK, December 23. /TASS/. The authorities of Yakutia expect demand in the global diamond market to begin recovering in 2026, Yakutia's Governor Aisen Nikolaev said.

"Despite temporary difficulties, I am confident in the long-term development of Alrosa. Next year, we expect the start of a recovery in demand on the global diamond market," Nikolaev said.

According to his expectations, a high level of management and actions taken by shareholders will enable the company to reach its target production levels and meet its social program commitments. "Work on promising investment projects will be resumed. The foundation for this is in place," he said.

Alrosa carries out mining operations in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk Region. The company is engaged in the exploration, extraction, sale, and cutting of rough diamonds. The Russian Federation owns 33.03% of Alrosa’s shares, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) holds 25%, and the administrations of the districts (ulus) of the republic where the company operates hold 8%. Approximately 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.