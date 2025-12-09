Passenger traffic in Russian Far East must reach 13.5 mln people by 2036

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Total passenger traffic in the Russian Far East should reach 13.5 mln people by 2036, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"An important task is improving aviation connectivity. By 2036, total passenger traffic must reach 13.5 mln people, including more than 5 mln within the Far Eastern Federal District," Trutnev said during a strategic session dedicated to the Strategy for the Socioeconomic Development of the Far East through 2030 with projections to 2036.

The deputy prime minister noted that this will require expanding the network of subsidized routes, renewing the aircraft fleet, and reconstructing 45 airfields.