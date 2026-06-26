US ready to discuss disagreements with Iran, but to respond to violence — JD Vance

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The US is ready to discuss disagreements with Iran regarding the memorandum of understanding, but will respond to violence with violence, Vice President JD Vance stated.

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the memorandum of understanding is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," the vice president wrote in a post on his X page.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported strikes on Iranian territory in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. According to its statement, US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone depots, as well as coastal radar facilities. This occurred after Iran attacked the Singapore-flagged M/V Ever Lovely cargo ship with kamikaze drones on June 25.