Lebanese president hails framework agreement with Israel

BEIRUT, June 26. /TASS/. Lebanon has taken the first step toward an ultimate end to hostilities and the restoration of sovereignty over the occupied southern regions, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said, commenting on the framework agreement signed with Israel in Washington following the fifth round of bilateral talks.

"This document gives our people the opportunity to return to their fully liberated land without any compromises and will allow us to begin the process of postwar reconstruction," he said, as cited by his office.

He thanked the US administration led by President Donald Trump for arranging and hosting the talks with Israel and "support for Lebanon’s stance."

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Israeli and Lebanese Ambassadors to Washington, Yechiel Leiter and Nada Hamadeh Moawad, announced the signing of a framework agreement that paves the way to peace after the conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Shiite organization Hezbollah.