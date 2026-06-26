Iran refutes reports of direct line of communication with US on Strait of Hormuz

RABAT, June 26. /TASS/. The Iranian military has refuted reports alleging that Tehran and Washington have established a direct line of communication on issues of restoring navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Claims by American officials that a direct line of communication with Iran has been established regarding the Strait of Hormuz are not true," the Al Jazeera television channel quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army.

According to the IRGC, the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and "the United States has no connection to it." "No lines of communication with Washington on this matter have been established and never will be," the IRGC stressed.