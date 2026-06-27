Fourth Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security to take place on November 3-4 — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. Minsk will host the 4th conference on Eurasian security on November 3-4, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said in an interview with TASS, adding that with each passing year, this format is gaining momentum and becoming increasingly representative.

"The 4th Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security will take place on November 3-4. Our Belarusian allies have been organizing this forum since 2023; it is held at the initiative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko," he said on the sidelines of an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The prerogative to shape the agenda and work program belongs to the Belarusian side as the organizer, the diplomat said, adding that the Belarusian side "can fully count on assistance from the Russian Federation if needed, and they are, of course, aware of this."

This conference is a crucial platform for discussing Eurasian security issues, bringing together not only government representatives but also scholars, political scientists, experts, and parliamentarians, Trofimov added.