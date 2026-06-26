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Strait of Hormuz developments

Trump accuses Iran of violating ceasefire with US

The US leader did not threaten Iran
US President Donald Trump AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
US President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire with the United States.

He wrote on Truth Social that Iran had launched "at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz."

One of these drones, according to Trump, hit a cargo ship. "Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," Trump said.

He did not threaten Iran.

As Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported earlier, three foreign tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without permission from Tehran. They were stopped by the Iranian Navy and were forced to change course. The tankers, according to these reports, tried to pass through the strait using the southern corridor, but after being warned, returned to the Persian Gulf.

On Thursday, Iran's Persian Gulf Control Authority said it could not guarantee the safety of the ships, which will take the routes beyond those established by Tehran.

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