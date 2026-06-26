Over 50,000 people missing after quake in Venezuela — UN

GENEVA, June 26. /TASS/. More than 50,000 people are missing after the devastating earthquake in Venezuela, UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher said.

"It’s a very, very complex emergency response. We’ve got over 50,000 people missing, over 500 people dead, so a massive job to go through the rubble," he told AFP.

The agency recalled that such powerful earthquakes in the past resulted in significantly higher death tolls. For example, more than 200,000 people died in Haiti in January 2010, about 73,000 in Kashmir in October 2005, and nearly 53,500 on the border between Turkey and Syria in February 2023.

The earthquake struck Venezuela late on June 24. Two series of tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within about 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located 10 km from each other in the state of Yaracuy. As many as 214 aftershocks followed. According to the latest data, the death toll to 589, with nearly 3,000 people injured.