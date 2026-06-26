Senegal crushes Iraq 5-0 at FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, June 27. /TASS/. The Senegal national team defeated Iraq 5-0 in the final, third match of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, hosted by Toronto.

Habib Diarra scored in the 4th minute, Ismaila Sarr in the 56th, Pape Gueye in the 59th and 71st, and Iliman Ndiaye in the 82nd. In the 13th minute, Iraqi defender Rebin Sulaka received a red card and was sent off.

After the group stage ended, Senegal earned three points and finished third in Group I, but the team still has a chance to advance to the round of 16 based on the rankings of third-place teams. The Iraqi national team finished fourth without earning a single point.

The FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This year's tournament features 48 teams for the first time and will conclude on July 19. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the playoffs. Argentina is the defending champion.