UK guarantees $1 billion World Bank loan to Ukraine

LONDON, June 26. /TASS/. The UK has said it will act as a guarantor for a $1 billion World Bank loan to Kiev to support Ukraine's urgent budget needs, the government said.

Of the sum, $500 million will be allocated to support the World Bank's $3.35 billion project to raise private financing and investment, as well as to create jobs for qualified specialists. Another $500 million will be allocated for a $880 million social protection program, which is co-financed by Japan and Germany.

Together with the guarantees of partner nations, the next tranche of financial assistance to Kiev will amount to $4 billion, the government noted.