Trump threatens Europe with new tariffs in case of new digital services tax on US firms

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has threatened Europe with new high tariffs on its exports to the United States if it introduces a digital services tax on American companies.

"Numerous European countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a digital services tax on American companies. Some of these countries are close to actually doing this. Please let this statement serve to represent that any country that imposes such a tax will immediately be met with a 100% tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social

"This tariff will supersede trade deals made with the country, whether implemented, signed, or not. Additionally, the 100% tariff will be immediately imposed, if they proceed [with collecting the aforementioned tax from American firms]," the US president added.