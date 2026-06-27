Russia seeks to nullify effect of Western sanctions — diplomat

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. Russia seeks not merely to mitigate the negative consequences of Western unilateral sanctions, but to systematically nullify their effect, Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of an expert dialogue at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Our goal is not merely to mitigate the negative consequences of these measures or circumvent them, but rather to significantly diversify our foreign trade ties and establish the appropriate mechanisms to systematically neutralize their effect. Much has already been done, and even more is being done and will be done," he noted.

Trofimov explained that, in addition to political efforts on international forums, it is important to create alternative mechanisms for interacting with partners under sanctions that are immune to and not controlled by Western countries.

"We must create these mechanisms and gradually weave them together into a single, cohesive alternative framework. In terms of practical measures, this naturally includes switching to settlements in national currencies, developing international transport corridors with comprehensive support systems, and establishing cooperative partnerships across a wide range of industries - even creating our own system of ratings and economic assessments," the diplomat noted.