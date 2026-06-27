Paraguay, Egypt, Portugal, England, Ghana advance to FIFA World Cup playoffs

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The national soccer teams of Paraguay, Egypt, Portugal, England, and Ghana have advanced to the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

In the early morning hours of June 27, Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 in Group H. The South Americans failed to make it into the top eight teams out of the 12 national teams that will finish in third place in their respective groups.

Each of the listed teams has already earned four points, a total that the third-place teams in Groups A (South Korea, three points), C (Scotland, three points), H (Uruguay, two points), and I (Senegal, three points) cannot surpass.

Therefore, all teams that have earned at least four points and finished in third place will advance to the top eight.

The FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This year's tournament features 48 teams for the first time and will conclude on July 19. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the playoffs. Argentina is the defending champion.