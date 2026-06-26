France defeats Norway, advances to FIFA World Cup knockout stage as group winners

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The French national team defeated Norway 4-1 in a third-round group stage match at the FIFA World Cup, hosted by the US city of Foxborough in the state of Massachusetts.

France’s Ousmane Dembele scored in the 7th, 20th, and 32nd minutes, and Desire Doue scored in the 90+4 minute. Thilo Aasgaard scored for Norway in the 21st minute. In the 50th minute, French goalkeeper Mike Maignan saved a penalty kick taken by Norway’s Jorgen Larsen.

Before the match, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the victims of the earthquake in Venezuela.

The French national team finished the group stage in first place in Group I with nine points. Norway took second place with six points. France’s opponent in the round of 32 will be determined later. Norway will face the Ivory Coast in the first round of the playoffs on June 30 in Arlington, Texas. In another match today, Senegal routed Iraq 5-0. Senegal finished third in Group I and remains in contention for a playoff spot based on the ranking of third-place teams.

The FIFA World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This year's tournament features 48 teams for the first time and will conclude on July 19. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams will advance to the playoffs. Argentina is the defending champion.