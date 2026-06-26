All children depart from summer camp in Crimea after camp season halted

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. All children have left the Artek International Children's Center amid the temporary suspension of the summer recreation program in the Republic of Crimea, the Russian Education Ministry said.

"As of June 26, the organized departure of children from the Artek International Children's Center has been completed due to the temporary suspension of the summer recreation program in the Republic of Crimea. The children were sent home and to children's recreation camps in the Krasnodar Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation with the summer recreation program in Crimea is being overseen by Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov.