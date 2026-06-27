INTERVIEW: Eurasian security architecture open to all European countries — Russian MFA

KALININGRAD, June 27. /TASS/. Any European country can become part of the Eurasian security architecture, which is open to all, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov said in an interview with TASS.

"It is not only Hungary and Serbia that can be participants in the Eurasian security architecture. In fact, any European country can become such a participant, because Europe is Eurasia, it is the western part of Eurasia," he said on the sidelines of an expert dialogue of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We have repeatedly stated from various platforms that when we speak of equal and indivisible Eurasian security, we are by no means slamming the door on European countries, provided they are willing to engage in joint, constructive work free from bloc-based schemes and neocolonial practices," Trofimov added.