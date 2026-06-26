Two people injured in earthquake near Tokyo

TOKYO, June 26. /TASS/. Two people have so far been reported injured in the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that hit near Tokyo on Friday evening, Japanese public television said.

The victims were two women - aged 80 and 90 in the Yamanashi and Kanagawa prefectures - who received bruises at home during the earthquake after falling.

The wall of a private apartment building collapsed in a suburb of Tokyo and in one of the Yamanashi districts. There has also been at least one landslide in this prefecture.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located near the famous Fuji volcano, in the area of the so-called five Fuji Lakes, a group of five lakes at the foot of the volcano. The earthquake was centered at a depth of 20 km. Japanese seismologists believe that the earthquake did not cause any activity at the dormant volcano, nor was it caused by any activity inside it.

According to the Japanese seven-point scale, it was assigned a magnitude of 6-. With earthquakes of this magnitude, it becomes difficult for a person to stay on their feet, loose furniture can tip over, and buildings can be damaged.

Powerful tremors during the earthquake were also felt in the capital region of Japan, a TASS correspondent reports. In Tokyo, furniture swung and dishes fell. A tsunami threat was announced after the tremors, but the warning was lifted a few minutes later. Earthquakes with an epicenter on land, and especially near Tokyo, is rare; most earthquakes near Japan occur in the Pacific Ocean.

The Meteorological Department warns of the threat of landslides and urges local residents to be vigilant. A seismologist expert on Japanese public television recommended that residents of regions in the immediate vicinity of the epicenter of the earthquake be prepared for emergency evacuation in case of severe aftershocks - have important documents, outerwear and shoes, as well as drinking water at hand. The prime minister’s office has launched a crisis headquarters to collect and analyze information about the fallout. At an emergency press conference, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged local residents to remain vigilant and be prepared for possible aftershocks. She also promised that the government would do everything possible to protect the lives and health of the people.