Exports from Sevastopol in 2025 projected at $2.4 mln

SEVASTOPOL, June 16. /TASS/. Enterprises in Sevastopol are planned to export goods and services worth $2.4 mln in 2025, the region’s government told TASS.

"In Q1 2025, export supplies amounted to over $400,000. According to projections, Sevastopol’s exports will reach $2.4 mln in 2025," the government said responding to a request by TASS.

The region is operating under the pressure of anti-Russia sanctions, though the development of export relations is supported by the work within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export", as well as the creation of the Export Support Center for regional producers, the government noted.

"In 2024, Sevastopol's main partners in export operations were Kazakhstan, Belarus, and New Zealand. Total export volume in 2024 exceeded $5 mln, including re-export of goods of the ‘Ships, boats, and floating structures’ group worth more than $3 mln," the government added.

Sevastopol’s fishing industry enterprises and wineries are actively involved in the export work, the regional department of agriculture and consumer market told TASS. In particular, they supplied products to the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State of Israel, and the Republic of Turkey last year.

Some of the industry's enterprises operate in the structure of the fishing industry cluster created in the region several years ago, with fish products having been exported for several years already, Sevastopol’s economic development department told TASS. "[Products have been supplied in recent years to] Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, South Africa, New Zealand. Frozen Black Sea fish, seafood, canned food are the main goods," the department said.