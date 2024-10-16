Trade turnover between Russia, SCO nations up 5.5% in 1H — PM Mishustin

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Mutual trade turnover between Russia and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states rose by 5.5% in the first half of this year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"We are actively strengthening cooperation with friendly states that share our values. Last year Russia’s trade turnover with SCO member states approached record 30 trillion rubles, while in the first half of this year it gained 5.5%," he said.

Due to development of real sectors Russia’s GDP increased by 4.2% in the first eight months of this year, Mishustin noted, adding that fixed investment went up by almost 11% in 1H.