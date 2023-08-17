Russia’s proposals on geological, subsoil use cooperation handed to Ghana

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for Mineral Resources handed particular proposals on geological and subsoil use cooperation to its partners from Ghana during the Russia-Africa summit that took place in July 2023 in St. Petersburg, Head of the agency Yevgeny Petrov said in an interview with TASS.

Many representatives of Ghana’s business from various fields, such as agriculture, petrochemistry trade, innovative technologies, digital economy, attended the summit this year, he said, adding that this fact confirms Ghana’s interest in cooperation with Russia.

"As is known, Ghana is the largest gold producer in Africa, though it also develops the production of oil and other mineral resources, which is why we handed our particular proposals on cooperation in the area of geology and subsoil use to our partners in Ghana," Petrov said. "They are based on draft memorandum on cooperation between the agencies, which is ready for signing," he noted.

Moreover, another meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Ghana is being readied to be held this fall, Head of the Russian agency said. "We plan to discuss cooperation in the area of energy, peaceful use of nuclear energy and financial issues at the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission," he said.