Kremlin denies reports that Xi Jinping did not agree to increase gas supplies from Russia

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping discussed an increase in gas supplies and Bloomberg’s assertion to the contrary is akin to a second-rate hack job, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"See, here’s the thing: Bloomberg gives statements, but does not provide a source, nothing. It looks like a second-rate hack job. The reality is quite different. The expansion [of deliveries] was discussed," he emphasized in response to a request to comment on such publications.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that "just yesterday, on the day of negotiations, Gazprom broke the all-time record for daily pipeline gas supplies to China."

"The Power of Siberia 2 [pipeline] was actively discussed. During statements for the media it was said that all the details had already been agreed, all formalities from the Mongolian side [had been settled]. As you know, this route will go through Mongolia. Therefore, there are plans regarding further expansion of cooperation in this area," Peskov concluded.

Xi Jinping was on a state visit to Russia on March 20-22, during which he had negotiations with Putin. Upon their culmination on Tuesday, the leaders signed joint statements about deepening relations of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction of Russia and China in a new era, as well as about the plan for the development of key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.