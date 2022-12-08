Stimulation of EAEU economies proves effective — presidential aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Measures taken to stimulate key industries in member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have proven effective against the backdrop of political volatility, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"I would like to note that timely and efficient measures are being taken down the line of the Eurasian Economic Union to stimulate the development of key industries in the economies of member-states and the support of business ties evolved in the Union space in the environment of volatility on global markets and the adverse global political situation," Ushakov said.

The smooth functioning of the common market of trading in the most sensitive and essential goods, including foodstuffs, was provided in broad terms, the presidential aide noted. The measures undertaken have made it possible not only to stabilize but also improve certain macroeconomic indicators, Ushakov added.