EAEU leaders to decide on UAE free trade zone talks start — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Leaders of member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will make the decision on the start of talks with the UAE on the free trade zone establishment in Bishkek on December 9, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"The approval of guidelines of international activities of the Union [EAEU - TASS] for 2023 and the decision to launch the negotiating process of entering into the free trade zone agreement between the EAEU and the United Arab Emirates are expected to be approved as part of the international agenda," Ushakov said.

Ties of the EAEU with other countries and integration associations continue evolving, the presidential aide said. The focus is on strengthening of economic interaction with CIS countries, resting on the Memorandum of cooperation deepening signed in 2018 between the Eurasian Economic Commission and the CIS Executive Committee. Moldova received the observer nation status in 2018, while Uzbekistan and Cuba received such status in 2020, Ushakov added.