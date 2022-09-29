Transit of Belarusian petroleum products via Russian ports expected at 3 mln tons in 2022

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Transit of Belarusian petroleum products for exports to third countries via Russian ports will total around 3 mln tons in 2022, the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry reported citing Minister Vitaly Savelyev.

"According to Vitaly Savelyev, judging by the current shipment rates it is safe to project transit of petroleum products by yearend at around 3 mln tons with the plan of 2.4 mln tons," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Russian Transport Minister said the shipment of Belarusian petroleum products through Russian ports amounted to 2.13 mln tonnes in 2021.