Kremlin mum on Sakhalin-2 project’s payment plans

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov remained tight-lipped about the Sakhalin-2 project operator's alleged plans to change banks for delivery payments.

"This is not the Kremlin’s prerogative at all to determine banks, or deal with such commercial matters. We suggest that you address the operator nonetheless," Peskov replied, when answering a question about whether the Kremlin is aware of such a bank.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Sakhalin Energy, the Sakhalin-2 project’s operator, requested buyers make payments for liquefied natural gas supplies via a Russian bank. According to the news agency, Sakhalin Energy notified its clients about the need for changes to the current agreements, including moving to the services of a Russian bank. That said, the terms of the contracts pertaining in particular to the currency for payments, volumes of supplies, prices and destinations remain unchanged, the Bloomberg source said.