Gazprom resumes gas pumping over TurkStream pipeline — company

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Gazprom has resumed Russian gas supplies over the TurkStream gas pipeline after completion of scheduled annual maintenance, the company said on Monday.

"Scheduled maintenance at the TurkStream gas pipeline planned in the period from June 21 to 28, 2022 ended. Gas transportation resumed today at 20.00 pm Moscow time," Gazprom said.

The TurkStream gas pipeline consists of two strings. One of them is intended for gas supplies to consumers in Turkey and the other one for delivering gas to South and Southeastern European countries.