Russia ready to participate in new nuclear power plants in construction in Brazil — Putin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to take part in building new power units of nuclear power plants in Brazil, President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference after bilateral talks.

"Rosatom is exporting fuel for Brazilian nuclear power plants and radio isotopes for medical purposes. Our corporation is at the same time ready to take part in construction of new power units on the territory of Brazil, including small capacity nuclear power plants in onshore and offshore versions, where it has accumulated unique experience and has technologies without global peers," the Russian leader said.

Putin was pleased to note the successful expansion of bilateral industrial cooperation. In particular he mentioned the participation of Russia’s Power Machines corporation in the projects for the upgrade of the Brazilian hydropower industry, as well as the supplies of components for high-tech industries in Brazil, which were established by Severstal and Avisma.

According to him, cooperation in the chemical industry and the production of environmentally friendly mineral fertilizers is going well.

Putin recalled that in 2021, Russian enterprises supplied almost 10 million tonnes of fertilizers worth about $3.5 billion to Brazil.

"Roscosmos (Russian space corporation - TASS) and the Brazilian Space Agency are working on the implementation of an agreement to cooperate on the satellite constellation of Earth’s sensing of the BRICS countries. Three stations of the Glonass system have already been built in Brazil, as well as an optical-electronic complex for detecting space debris, there are agreements to deploy more two additional stations," Putin added.

The Russian President paid special attention to the development of bilateral cooperation in medicine and pharmaceuticals. He clarified that Chemrar and Biocad companies are actively promoting drugs to combat coronavirus infection and cancer to the Brazilian market.

"With the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the work is underway to localize the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Brazil," Putin concluded.