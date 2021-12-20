Gazprom chief discusses prospects of gas supplies to republic with Turkish deputy minister

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Alexey Miller and Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar discussed the prospects of Russian gas supplies to the republic in St. Petersburg on Monday, the Russian gas producer said in a statement.

"A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Alparslan Bayraktar, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey, and Burhan Ozcan, Chairman of the Board and General Manager at BOTAS, took place today in St. Petersburg. The meeting participants reviewed their current interactions and the prospects of Russian gas supplies to Turkey. It was noted that exports had grown substantially in 2021: over the 11 months of this year, Gazprom’s gas deliveries to Turkey were 83.7 percent higher than in the same period of 2020," the statement said.

Russian gas supplies to Turkey are carried out via the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines.

Bayraktar said earlier that Turkey and Gazprom were negotiating an increase in gas supplies to the republic as the TurkStream gas pipeline had non-contracted capacities in the amount of 9.75 bln cubic meters for 2022, adding that Turkey expected over 20 bln cubic meters of gas to be delivered to the republic by the end of 2021.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in late July that Moscow and Ankara were holding talks to clinch a long-term gas transit deal. Later Bayraktar said that the country was discussing conclusion of new gas supply contracts with various countries, including Russia.