Russian economic recovery slows down — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian economy continues to rebound, but the pace of recovery has slowed down, the Russian Accounts Chamber has said.

"The Russian economy continued to recover in the third quarter of 2021. Although the pace of the recovery was gradually slowing down, the dynamics in the real sector of the economy tends to stabilize," the Chamber said.

According to the agency, Russian economic growth is expected at 4.2%.

"In accordance with the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s report, the Russian economy grew by 4.6% in the first nine months of 2021, which is above the pre-pandemic figures. The Russian Economic Development Ministry’s midterm forecast for 2022-2022 projects the GDP to grow 4.2%, and this figure seems achievable given the current statistics," the agency said.