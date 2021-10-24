IP International Exchange on Hainan offers another 1,800 patents for deals

HAIKOU /China/, October 24. /TASS/. The Intellectual Property International Exchange of Hainan has put up more than 1,8 thousand patents for sale, as reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, these legal documents confirm the exclusive right of their owners to inventions and production innovations in the pharmaceuticals sector as well as in biology, chemistry, fisheries, forestry and agriculture, as as well as the food industry, electronics and telecommunications, and to the development of new materials. This package was made possible with the help of the Beijing and Shanghai Technology Exchanges, as well as the State Technology Park at Hainan Normal University.

According to Feng Bin, Deputy Director General of the IP International Exchange of Hainan, the number of offered patents is increasing thanks to strategic cooperation agreements signed by his organization with similar trading floors in the PRC. "Through these mutually beneficial partnerships and exchanges of resources between regions [of China], we have created joint channels [for transactions]," he specified.

Feng Bin added that the Hainan Intellectual Property International Exchange plans to continuously increase the scope of engagement with organizations involved in protecting the rights to inventions, advanced technologies and cutting-edge developments.

The Intellectual Property International Exchange of Hainan is located in Haikou, the provincial capital. It opened at the end of August 2020 and is expected to make an important contribution to improving the business atmosphere as well as developing the modern services sector of Hainan's Free Trade Port. More than 180,000 patents, trademarks and copyrights worth 3.7 billion yuan (about $577 million) are on display at the site, which was set up for international transactions.

