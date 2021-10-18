Yandex sees interest in driverless deliveries in Dubai — company

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Yandex sees interest in the application of driverless technologies for deliveries in Dubai, the press service of the Russian technology company told TASS on Monday.

"We see much interest in self-driving technologies in delivery worldwide, including this region," the company said.

Negotiations with potential partners are underway now, the press service added.

The Nation News reported earlier that Yandex was considering an opportunity to launch robotic couriers in Dubai.