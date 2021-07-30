{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia's GDP is still below potential, despite recovery to pre-pandemic level - aide

That means that a couple more steps in the recovery need to be done, aide to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin said
Russia's Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Russia's Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia's GDP level has recovered to a pre-crisis level, but is still below potential, aide to the President of Russia Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"From the point of view of [economic] recovery, it has not yet been completed, although our GDP level has recovered to the pre-crisis level, it is even lower than the potential level. That means that a couple more steps in the recovery need to be done," he said.

Earlier this week, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that the Russian economy in June 2021 exceeded the pre-covid level of the furth quarter of 2019 by 0.1%.

Earlier, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported that GDP lost 1% in Q1 2021, according to preliminary estimates. In 2020, Russia’s GDP rose by 1.4% in Q1, after which the decline started - by 7.8% in Q2, by 3.5% in Q3, and 1.8% in Q4, according to the service. Total GDP contraction amounted to 3% last year, Rosstat said in its revised estimation.

Earlier it was reported that the Economic Development Ministry expects Russia’s GDP to gain 2.9% this year, 3.2% in 2022, and 3% in 2023.

Green trend in global economy is a long-term one - Russian presidential aide
Aide to the Russian President MaximOreshkin noted that the "green trend" itself is changing macroeconomics at the global level
Read more
Russian judoka Taimazova wins Olympic bronze in women’s under-70kg category
As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo boasts seven gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals
Read more
Kremlin raises red flag about ‘any covert steps against Russia’ during drills in Georgia
Dmitry Peskov noted that the scenarios of the drills were drawn up in NATO and the alliance was not hiding who the key foe was for them
Read more
Team ROC's Rylov wins second Olympic gold in Tokyo
He is the first Russian swimmer to get the Olympic gold in 200m backstroke event since 1988
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems — source
Serial shipments will begin in the first half of 2022
Read more
Syria’s air defense uses Pantsyr-S to down drone launched by militants
In the evening of July 27, the Syrian air defense system detected a drone that was launched by militants from illegal armed units from the Kafer-Khattar community in the Idlib Province
Read more
Russian politician slams Biden’s remark on Putin, takes Washington to task on cyber issues
On Tuesday, the US president said that the Russian economy was based exclusively on nuclear weapons and oil resources
Read more
Troops in Russia’s east to take part in large-scale drills in China
Russia’s Defense Ministry specified that about 10,000 military personnel from both countries will hone their skills during the drills
Read more
ISS fine after engine incident, crew resting — Roscosmos chief
The crew is resting
Read more
Putin opens railway traffic through second Baikal tunnel
Construction of the tunnel started in 2014 as part of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways upgrade and development project
Read more
Russia’s MC-21 aircraft can be competitive on international market, says Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin noted that despite the sanctions, Russian industry had been able to create analogues in the shortest possible time and to produce composite materials for the new aircraft
Read more
No reports about victims in fire in Turkish Bodrum, says Russian diplomatic mission
According to the source, the fire approached a local hotel in the locality of Guvercinlik, however full evacuation is not being considered for now
Read more
About 100 Russians being evacuated from Bodrum hotel amid forest fires
The Turkish authorities expect that the fire will be contained by the end of the day so that tourists can return to their hotel on Thursday night or Friday morning
Read more
‘He was misinterpreted’: Olympic gold winner Rylov says fuss over US swimmer settled
Yevgeny Rylov stressed that Ryan Murphy meant that in his opinion not all athletes in the sport of swimming were clean and he did not mean a specific swim
Read more
Russia concerned over US intelligence activity on its territory — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, this activity has been evident for a long time, and it is ongoing
Read more
Team ROC facing information provocations at Tokyo Olympics, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted that Russian athletes were overcoming their trials in Tokyo with incredible dignity
Read more
Russian gymnast Melnikova wins Tokyo Olympics bronze in women’s all-around event
The Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo boasts eight gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals
Read more
Lukashenko says Belarus might host Russian troops if Union State endangered
At the moment, Belarus itself can quickly mobilize "500,000" troops, "apart from territorial personnel"
Read more
Il-112V to replace Soviet-time military transport aircraft — chief designer
All of the plane’s spare parts, systems and equipment are fully Russian-made
Read more
Shipbuilders float out advanced Project 885M nuclear-powered sub for Russian Navy
Currently, seven Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard
Read more
Russian special-purpose nuclear-powered sub wraps up 1st test deployment to sea
The sub is set to be handed over to Russia’s Navy in late 2021
Read more
Roscosmos to complete procedures with Nauka module after incident aboard orbital outpost
The Russian crew aboard the ISS will first open the transfer compartment and then the module itself
Read more
Sports world tired of politicized pressure on Russian athletes, foreign intelligence chief
Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the ROC instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem
Read more
Russia wins 2020 Olympics gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team event
This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1992 Olympics
Read more
NATO’s activity near Russian borders forces Moscow to take security measures — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that NATO with its military infrastructure had come in contact with Russia's borders rather than had just been around them
Read more
Roscosmos planning to launch Prichal module to ISS on November 24 — chief
It will help to expand opportunities for docking of spacecraft with the station
Read more
Press review: Biden takes swipe at Russia from ODNI and will the Armenian-Azeri truce hold
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 29th
Read more
Foreign countries eye Russia’s state-of-the-art Checkmate light fighter
According to CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation Yuri Slyusar, partners from the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America displayed interest in the new fighter at the MAKS air show
Read more
Putin approves signing of agreement on Russia’s participation in SICA as observer
Set up in 1991, the Central American Integration System (SICA) incorporates Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador
Read more
Some forces in Pakistan seek to replicate Taliban’s actions — Russian envoy
Zamir Kabulov noted that Pakistan is interested in Afghanistan returning to normality and becoming a reliable trade and economic bridge connecting Pakistan and Eurasia
Read more
Press review: China embarks on nuclear arms race and will the US really leave Iraq
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 28th
Read more
Russian Be-200 aircraft engaged in firefighting efforts in Turkey’s Antalya — embassy
So far, the idea of evacuating tourists from areas adjacent to the wildfire zone has not been considered
Read more
Russian, Chinese troops to hold joint drills in China’s north in August
Both Russia and China will send over 10,000 troops to participate in the joint maneuvers that will also involve aircraft and artillery
Read more
International tribunal orders $5 bln to be paid to Yukos Capital, says Yukos Foundation
The Tribunal found that Russia illegally expropriated Yukos Capital’s loans to its former parent company Yukos Oil and denied it justice in the Russian courts
Read more
Printing dollars to pay US deficit affects entire global economy — Putin
The United States has been making up a budget with a 15% deficit for two years in a row
Read more
Mishustin sees Sukhoi Superjet 100 assembly process in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
The Superjet 100 became the first civilian production aircraft created in Russia after the collapse of the USSR and the first Russian passenger airliner developed using digital technologies
Read more
EU sanctions against Russia are ineffective, Europe itself suffers losses — lawmaker
The lawmaker stressed that Brussels had achieved "the degradation of relations with Russia and bringing the Russophobic minority out of control"
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is target of heinous propaganda in Slovakia, says deputy PM
Hundreds of thousands of people wanted to get inoculated with this vaccine, Igor Matovic said
Read more
Russian women’s volleyball team loses to Italy at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The team ROC lost to Italy with the final score of 0-3
Read more
Terrorist cell leader, participant eliminated in Siberian city, FSB says
When being detained, a leader and a participant of the IS offered armed resistance to Russia’s FSB members
Read more
NASA postpones Starliner launch after Nauka module incident aboard ISS
The move allows the International Space Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos’ Nauka module, NASA said in a statement
Read more
China invites Russia’s defense minister to attend military exercises in August
According to Chinese Defense Minister, in the current international context, the meeting with the Russian counterpart "was a pleasure for both of them, however, some countries did not like it"
Read more
Russia’s Nauka research module successfully docks with orbital outpost
Earlier, it was reported that Mission Control had found no mechanical faults for the docking of the latest Nauka (Science) multi-purpose laboratory module with the International Space Station
Read more
Borrell urges EU to seek ways of reaching understanding with Russia
According to Borrell, politics cannot be based only on sanctions
Read more
Russian intel chief: ‘We are seeing the birth pangs of a new multipolar world’
Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that a chain of recent geopolitical and climate events was the logical outcome of the global processes that were unfolding in the world, including the trend of the US losing its position as the only global superpower
Read more
Russia redeploys attack aircraft from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan for drills on Afghan border
During the drills, Russian Su-25 will provide fire support for motor rifle and armored units in the course of eliminating outlawed armed gangs on mountain and desert terrain
Read more
Gas may start flowing to Europe through Nord Stream 2 this year, says OMV CEO
Nord Stream 2 will provide Europe with safe access to gas, which plays an important role in the continent’s energy transition
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to lay keel of six warships and submarines on August 9-10 — source
According to the source, the shipyards will lay down two strategic nuclear-powered submarines, two corvettes and two Varshavyanka-class conventional subs
Read more
Team ROC to file complaint with Tokyo-2020 organizers, IOC about Chilean journalist
Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the ROC instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem due to the sanctions
Read more
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
Read more
Nord Stream 2 is 99% complete, Fortuna barge is working at final section — operator
Earlier, CEO of Austria’s OMV expressed hope that the first gas will flow via Nord Stream 2 this year
Read more