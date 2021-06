MOSCOW June 22. /TASS/. Azur Air carrier has resumed flights to Turkey starting Tuesday, a source in the company told TASS.

"Аzur Air has started performing flights to Turkish resort destinations from today. Regular and charter flights are performed to resorts of Antalya, Bodrum, and Dalaman," the source said.

Russia and Turkey have fully resumed air service that was suspended in the middle of April due to a new pandemic wave in Turkey starting Tuesday.