Moscow, Cairo are working hard on resumption of air links — Egyptian ambassador

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt are working hard to put into practice the agreement achieved by the two countries’ presidents on the resumption of air links, Egypt’s ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr told the media on Tuesday.

"The presidents have already announced [the resumption of air links] and the government agencies concerned in both countries are working on practical steps to this end. We are working hard on this," Nasr said when asked by TASS when charter flights between Russia and Egypt might be resumed.

On April 23, the spokesman for the office of the Egyptian head of state, Bassam Rada said after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi the two leaders had agreed on the resumption of airlinks between their countries, including Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheik airports, to the full extent. The Kremlin confirmed the agreement on the full restoration of air traffic between Russia and Egypt, including Egyptian health resorts.