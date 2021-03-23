Rossiya Airlines will resume flights to Cyprus from St. Petersburg from April 3

ST. PETERSBURG, March 23. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines will resume direct flights from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport to the resort town of Larnaca in Cyprus from April 3, the press service of the carrier said. Earlier the flights were suspended as part of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Rossiya Airlines, which is part of the Aeroflot Group, will resume operating direct regular cargo and passenger flights from St. Petersburg to Larnaca (Republic of Cyprus) from April 3. According to the schedule, flights will be operated by Airbus A320 once a week on Saturdays," according to the statement.

According to the airline, the flight will depart from Pulkovo at 09:20 Moscow time, the return flight from Larnaca airport will depart at 2:45 pm local time.

The airline also noted that after transition to the summer schedule, the airline will continue to operate flights from St. Petersburg to Geneva once a week on Saturdays. Usually, this flight is operated only in the winter schedule of the carrier. The airline's summer schedule also includes flights from St. Petersburg to Paris and Berlin on Sundays.

As explained in the airline, due to the restrictions introduced in European countries during the coronavirus pandemic, only passengers who are entitled to cross the border and subject to the flight rules are allowed on these flights. For example, citizens who intend to fly to Cyprus must obtain permission - Cyprus Flightpass - by filling out a special form on the website of the state authorities. They also should have negative coronavirus tests certificates with them.

Foreign citizens arriving in Russia on these flights must also comply with the requirements of the Russian authorities. In particular, they should provide a negative coronavirus test done no more than 72 hours before departure.

"When planning a trip abroad, you are asked to carefully read the current information about the current visa rules and restrictions on entering the country of destination on the official website of the embassy, consulate, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the airline said.